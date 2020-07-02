1

SF9 give preview of '9loryUS' in highlight medley & track list

SF9 have dropped their album highlight medley and track list for '9loryUS'.

The highlight medley gives a preview of their title song "Summer Breeze", "Into the Night", "OK Sign", "All Day All Night", "Go High", and "My Story, My Song" from their eighth mini album '9loryUS', which drops on July 6 KST.

Listen to SF9's '9loryUS' tracks above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

