6

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

B1A4's Gongchan alerts fans about hacked social media accounts

AKP STAFF

B1A4's Gongchan alerted fans about his hacked social media accounts.

On July 10, Gongchan let fans know his Daum and Instagram accounts had been hacked. He wrote on Twitter, "At the moment, my Daum account and Instagram account have been hacked. I'm working hard to find how to login. I'm sorry for alarming you so early in the morning." Fans responded with information on how to deal with hacked accounts and messages of support.

Earlier in the morning, a hacker deleted the B1A4 member's posts on Instagram, started a live stream session, and posted photos of a man that fans are suspecting is the hacker himself as well as a link to an account. Gongchan's Instagram account has since been deleted. 
 

  1. B1A4
  2. Gongchan
1 490 Share 75% Upvoted

0

oopsiedaisy399 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Hackers.. Get a life

Share
Spectrum
Spectrum officially disband after 2 years
5 hours ago   11   6,069
Spectrum
Spectrum officially disband after 2 years
5 hours ago   11   6,069
Hwa Sa
Hwa Sa drops 'Maria' performance MV
20 hours ago   0   1,413

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND