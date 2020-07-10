B1A4's Gongchan alerts fans about hacked social media accounts

B1A4's Gongchan alerted fans about his hacked social media accounts.



On July 10, Gongchan let fans know his Daum and Instagram accounts had been hacked. He wrote on Twitter, "At the moment, my Daum account and Instagram account have been hacked. I'm working hard to find how to login. I'm sorry for alarming you so early in the morning." Fans responded with information on how to deal with hacked accounts and messages of support.



Earlier in the morning, a hacker deleted the B1A4 member's posts on Instagram, started a live stream session, and posted photos of a man that fans are suspecting is the hacker himself as well as a link to an account. Gongchan's Instagram account has since been deleted.





현재 지금 다음 계정과 인스타그램 계정이 해킹되었습니다. 찾으려고 열심히 노력 중입니다. 새벽에 많이들 놀라셨을 텐데 죄송합니다. — 공찬 (@B1A4_gongchan) July 9, 2020