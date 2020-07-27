Netizens talk about the huge worldwide K-pop concert tours that were cancelled this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic

The world has been affected by the Coronavirus outbreak and the world we knew will not return.

Our daily lives have changed vastly as we cannot enjoy the normal things we used to. That includes the concerts that we were able to freely attend without the worry of risking our lives to a virus. Now the concerts that we have known have changed to the virtual ones where fans are able to see their artists perform only through a screen.

One netizen listed up some of the major Kpop concerts that have been canceled this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

SuperM - Tokyo Dome Tour

Approximately 50,000 fans were to attend this performance at the Tokyo Dome Stadium

NCT127 - North American Tour

Approximately 60,000 fans were to attend the tour across North America in places such as New York, Atlanta, LA, and Chicago.

TWICE - TWICE Lights World Tour

Approximately 120,000 fans were to attend the performances at Seoul and Tokyo Dome Stadium.

GOT7 - Keep Spinning 2020 World Tour

Approximately 110,000 fans were to attend the performances across southeast Asia and Taiwan.

Seventeen - Japan tours

Approximately 350,000 fans were to attend the performances at the Japan tour performances at Tokyo Dome, Osaka, and more.

BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL World Tour

Approximately 1,300,000 fans were to attend the worldwide tour which would have taken place across Asia, North America, and more.

There were many more concerts other than these that have been canceled due to the Coronavirus. Many fans were devastated when they heard the concerts for their favorite artist was canceled. They still comment as they express their disappointment and sadness.

Netizens' commented:

"I was supposed to go to the opening concert and the closing concert for BTS but now the whole tour is canceled."

"I had really good seats for the BTS concert. Now they're gone."

"Stupid coronavirus, ruining everything."

"The seventeen Japan tour got canceled.ugh."

"Man there were so many people going to the BTS concerts. Wow, imagine all the money that got refunded."

"So sad to see all these tours being canceled."

"Man TWICE concert :("

"So unfortunate...I wanted to see BTS..."

