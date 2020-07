Pink Fantasy has unveiled another MV teaser.

At midnight KST on July 13, the girl group released a new MV teaser for "Shadow Play", the title song of their upcoming 4th single album. Just a few hours ago, the group revealed individual member teasers for the song, stirring up fans' excitement over the comeback. The album will drop online on July 14 at 6 PM KST, and the offline release will take place on July 16.

Stay tuned!