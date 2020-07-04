Kwanghee says Rain needs to lay off him.



As viewers of 'Hangout with Yoo' know, Kwanghee has been serving as the manager and minor member of Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain's co-ed dance group. On the July 4th episode, the SSAK3 members began filming their '90s style music video, and Kwanghee drove them as the manager.



Kwanghee took care of Rain, saying, "You can move your seat back a little. Lee Hyori noona has a lot of space," telling him to sit comfortably in the car. However, Rain expressed, "It's okay if my knees get scratched," and Kwanghee yelled, "Is this the boss' car or something? It's because you're pitiable right now."



Rain then asked, "I told you my phone number, but why aren't you calling me?" Kwanghee joked, "Why are you longing for me? Don't be so aggressive. It doesn't look charming. Why is Rain like this?"



Are you enjoying watching Kwanghee as the manager of SSAK3?