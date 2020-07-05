5

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Zico lives in a zany world in MV teaser for 'Cartoon'

Zico is preparing to drop another music video!

On July 5 KST, the rapper revealed a music video for "Cartoon," a track off of his 3rd solo mini album 'Random Box,' which dropped on July 1. In the clip, Zico is seen living in a strange suburb - crossing the street with a random deer, dancing with a number of animated 'jelly men,' and walking around with a herd of elephants making their way across the screen.

Meanwhile, the full music video for "Cartoon" is set for release on July 6.

Check out the teaser above!

Long hair Zico looks adorable

0

Well that's a fluffy look.

