Zico lives in a zany world in MV teaser for 'Cartoon'

Zico is preparing to drop another music video!

On July 5 KST, the rapper revealed a music video for "Cartoon," a track off of his 3rd solo mini album 'Random Box,' which dropped on July 1. In the clip, Zico is seen living in a strange suburb - crossing the street with a random deer, dancing with a number of animated 'jelly men,' and walking around with a herd of elephants making their way across the screen.

Meanwhile, the full music video for "Cartoon" is set for release on July 6.

Check out the teaser above!