A Pink's Eunji is scheduled to release her 4th mini-album 'Simple' on July 15th.

On July 10 KST, she has released a track trailer 03 teaser titled "Whoo". In the teaser, Eunji appears in a yellow room as she blows out a candle. You can hear a small glimpse of the track in the trailer.

Stayed tuned for the release of Eunji's album 'Simple'.