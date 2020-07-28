Lee Hyori reminisces about fans from 20 years ago

Lee Hyori reminisced about her fans from 20 years ago.



On July 28, Lee Hyori shared the photo below along with the message, "In front of my house with my fans 20 years ago... so much time has passed by, and I'm wondering what they're doing, where they are, and what they think when they see me now. Are you all doing well?"



In the photo, the former Fin.K.L star looks directly into the camera with her fans surrounding her.



In other news, Lee Hyori made a debut as part of the project group SSAK3 alongside Rain and Yoo Jae Suk with the song "Beach Again". She's also featuring in Jessi's upcoming track "NUNU NANA".

