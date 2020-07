On July 12, DAY6's Wonpil and singer-songwriter Hello Ga Young collaborated to release the MV for 'Did You Wake Up?'.

'Did You Wake Up' is released as an OST for Naver webtoon 'One of a Kind Romance'.

The MV features cheeky editing, mimicking as if Wonpil an Hello Ga Young gave you a FaceTime call to ask if you are awake.

