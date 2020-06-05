Xiaojun gets steamy in WayV's 'Awaken the World' teaser video & images

Xiaojun is the next featured member in WayV's 'Awaken the World' teaser video and images.



In the teaser video, Xiaojun is surrounded by pipes as the room gets steamy. NCT's Chinese subunit WayV are making a comeback with their first full-length album 'Awaken the World' on June 9 KST.



Check out Xiaojun's teaser video above and images below!

