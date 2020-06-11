Weki Meki reveal 'seek' version of 'Hide and Seek' concept film teaser

Weki Meki have revealed the 'seek' version of their 'Hide and Seek' concept film teaser.



The teaser video above follows the Weki Meki members on the set of their photo shoot for their upcoming album, taking on their 'seek' concept in white. 'Hide and Seek' drops on June 18 KST.



Watch Weki Meki's latest concept film teaser above and their 'hide' version here if you missed it!



