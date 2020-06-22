Weki Meki is full of laughs in special dance practice video for 'Oopsy'

Weki Meki just released a new video for fans following their 'Hide And Seek' promotions!

On June 22 KST, the Fantagio Music girl group unveiled a special dance practice video for "Oopsy," the title track off of their latest mini album. In the video, the group is seen in their usual practice room, dressed in white, black, and grey coordinated outfits as they dance the song's original stage choreography. However, during the performance, the members switch things up by goofing around during the dance, laughing and smiling as they interact with each other and the camera.

Meanwhile, Weki Meki recently came back with 'Hide and Seek' on June 18.

Check out the practice video above!