Nature dons sexy deep red suits in new 'Girls' video for 'STONE Performance' series

Nature has a new performance video for fans!

On June 22 KST, Stone Music Entertainment unveiled a new video for their 'STONE Performance' series featuring the ladies of Nature dancing to their latest single "Girls." In the video, each of the members are dressed in high heels and deep red suits, adding a seductive flair that is a stark contrast to their all-white concept look for their current music show promotions.

Meanwhile, "Girls" is the title track on Nature's latest single album 'Nature World: Code M,' which was released on June 18.

Check out the performance video above!