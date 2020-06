Demian has dropped another teaser ahead of his comeback!

On June 22 KST, the solo artist revealed a music video teaser for his first comeback single "Karma." In the clip, Demian is seen in a dark and hazy dream-like space, with mysterious sound effects and masked dancers adding to the surreal vibes of the scene. The sound effect move to a midtempo R&B beat, likely a sample of the track itself.



Meanwhile, "Karma" is set for release on June 24.

Check out the teaser above!