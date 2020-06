Weeekly has released the official MV teaser for "Tag Me (@Me)".

This rookie girl group is getting ready for their debut with a hip new song! Titled "Tag Me", the trendy sound goes well with their concept linked to all things social media-related. Known as A Pink's little sister group, Weeekly already has fans wishing them this year's Rookie Of The Year award.

Stay tuned for the official release of the MV on June 30 at 0 AM and the album at 6 PM KST!