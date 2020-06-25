Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for June 14 to June 20

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from June 14 to June 20 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 34,347,912 Points

2. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 34,215,034 Points

3. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 30,555,114 Points

4. Jeon Mi Do - "I Knew I Love" - 27,850,842 Points

5. TWICE - "MORE & MORE" - 25,892,066 Points

6. IZ*ONE - "Secret Story of the Swan" - 24,515,062 Points

7. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 22,909,419 Points

8. Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, HAON - "GANG Official Remix" - 20,814,270 Points

9. Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - "_ Leo" - 18,099,994 Points

10. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 17,600,504 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Stray Kids - 'GO生'

2. IZ*ONE - 'Oneiric Diary (幻想日記)'

3. WayV - 'Awaken The World'

4. NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone'



5. Super Junior K.R.Y - 'When We Were Young'



6. NCT Dream - 'Reload'



7. IZ*ONE - 'Oneiric Diary (幻想日記) (Kit Version)'



8. MONSTA X - 'FANTASIA X'



9. GOT7 - 'DYE'



10. Ha Sung Woon - 'Twilight Zone'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"

3. Jin Minho - "Half"



4. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

5. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

6. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

7. MC The Max - "Bloom"

8. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

9. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

10. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"





Source: Gaon

