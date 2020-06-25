VERIVERY's Kangmin, Yongseung, and Yeonho bring up a thunderstorm in new character teaser videos

VERIVERY has revealed new character teaser videos.

For this comeback, the boys prepared their 4th mini album titled 'FACE YOU', with "Thunder" as the title song. Suitable for the title, the concept is suggestive of a dark thunderstorm, an ominous light-up of the world by these individual boys. Following the last set of character teasers, the group released the rest of the videos for the members Kangmin, Yongseung, and Yeonho.

Stay tuned for more until the full release on July 1 KST!