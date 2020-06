WayV has released an 'escape version' of "Turn Back Time".

WayV's 1st full album 'Awaken The World' had topped iTunes album charts in a total of 19 countries. All 10 tracks from the album were spotted in the top 10 songs on China's 'QQ Music', demonstrating WayV's raging popularity in China. "Turn Back Time" is the title song to 'Awaken the World', and they've treated fans to the escape version of their performance.

Check it out above.