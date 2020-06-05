INFINITE's Sunggyu & L to hold special broadcast in light of group's 10th anniversary

INFINITE's Sunggyu and L will be partnering up for a very special live broadcast, in light of the group's upcoming 10th anniversary since debut!

The two INFINITE members will be greeting their fans via the 'V Live' original series 'Eating Show', on June 9, the day of INFINITE's debut anniversary. Through the live broadcast, Sunggyu and L will not only spend time catching up with Inspirits while eating delicious food together, but also test out their chemistry for the first time in a while.

This will mark Sunggyu and L's first broadcast together since Sunggyu's return from his mandatory military service duties, and also since L's departure from INFINITE's label Woollim Entertainment.

Make sure to catch Sunggyu and L's 'Eating Show' on the 'V Cookie' channel, on June 9 at 8 PM KST!



