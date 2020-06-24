10

4

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TREASURE drop a full group performance video for the first time since 'Going Crazy' to A$AP Rocky's 'Wild For The Night'

AKP STAFF

YG Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group TREASURE has dropped a full team performance video, for the first time since "Going Crazy"!

In the cover performance video, the TREASURE members bring out their charisma full-on for a stylish, energetic choreography to A$AP Rocky's "Wild For The Night". Even before their debut, TREASURE demonstrate a natural knack for stealing the camera's attention not only with their fiery dance moves, but also with their sleek expressions, teamwork, and more. 

TREASURE's big debut is finally coming this summer, some time in July!

  1. TREASURE
2 1,224 Share 71% Upvoted

1

thealigirl84,499 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

that ending formation!!! Treasure is coming y'all

Share

-3

coco_puffs-2,065 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
20 hours ago   72   34,961

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND