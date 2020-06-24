TREASURE drop a full group performance video for the first time since 'Going Crazy' to A$AP Rocky's 'Wild For The Night'

YG Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group TREASURE has dropped a full team performance video, for the first time since "Going Crazy"!

In the cover performance video, the TREASURE members bring out their charisma full-on for a stylish, energetic choreography to A$AP Rocky's "Wild For The Night". Even before their debut, TREASURE demonstrate a natural knack for stealing the camera's attention not only with their fiery dance moves, but also with their sleek expressions, teamwork, and more.

TREASURE's big debut is finally coming this summer, some time in July!