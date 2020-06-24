Listen to the 4-member version album preview of AB6IX's 'Vivid'

D-4 until AB6IX make their first ever comeback as 4-members, with their 2nd mini album 'Vivid'!

Before D-Day, fans can listen to a brief preview of all 6-tracks from AB6IX's 'Vivid' including "Red Up", "Vivid", title track "The Answer", "Surreal", "Midnight Blue", and "Hold Tight", above. For their comeback title track "The Answer", AB6IX have teamed up with Block B's Zico, brightenlight, and no2zcat for the perfect summer jam.





Look out for the full release of AB6IX's 2nd mini album 'Vivid' as well as the MV for "The Answer", coming on June 29 at 6 PM KST!

