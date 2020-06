Kim Chung Ha's flawless existence is twice as intimidating up close, in her third set of "Play" teaser images!

The solo artist will be returning this July 6 with her 2nd pre-release single "Play", another precursor to her upcoming 1st full album. In this particular set of cool, greenish teaser images, Kim Chung Ha pulls off an effortless confidence, combining her bright, new red hair color with an edgy, green top.



Check out her latest teaser images above and below.