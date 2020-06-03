1

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

TOMORROW x TOGETHER break out of their cages in ferocious 'Puma' MV

TOMORROW x TOGETHER proved that they can't be contained in chains and cages, in a ferocious full version MV of their follow-up track, "Puma". 

Previously released as a part of TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 2nd mini album 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity', "Puma" is a powerful mix of trap and hip-hop genres. The rookie boy group will be kicking off follow-up promotions with "Puma" beginning on the June 4 episode of Mnet's 'M! Countdown', after successfully wrapping up promotions for their initial comeback title track "Can't You See Me?". 

The "Puma" MV above artistically depicts a dark hour of the night, when a puma restrained in captivity answers the call of the wild and breaks free from its cage. 

33 minutes ago

trending in the us our monster rookies

