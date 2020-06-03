TREASURE's Bang Ye Dam says 'D-1' until his solo debut single 'WAYO' release in newest poster

Bang Ye Dam's solo debut digital single "WAYO" is coming in less than 24 hours!

Serving as a pre-release project ahead of TREASURE's full debut next month, Bang Ye Dam's "WAYO" will be released in a matter of hours on June 5 at 6 PM KST. The track is composed by Future Bounce, Andrew Choi, and WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon with lyrics by Future Bounce, Kang Seung Yoon, and AKMU's Chanhyuk.

Previously, fellow YG Entertainment sunbae artists Taeyang and BLACKPINK's Rosé garnered attention for their short covers of "WAYO", as a means of cheering on Bang Ye Dam's solo debut.

Now fans will finally be able to hear the full version, very very soon!

