Spend a day at the beach with new boy group GIDONGDAE in their refreshing 'Party Like This' MV

Spend a full day at the beach from morning til dusk, with 5-member rookie boy group GIDONGDAE in their brand new "Party Like This" MV!

The new rookie boy group under 2Y Entertainment recently released the full MV for their first pre-debut single, a tropical summery number titled "Party Like This". The boys will be greeting the public with a series of pre-debut promotions first, before gearing up for their full debut some time later in 2020.

Catch GIDONGDAE's refreshing summer getaway in their "Party Like This" MV above, and make sure to keep an eye out for the rookie group's pre-debut promotions on various music programs!