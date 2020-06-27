Sunmi has revealed a teaser of her choreography for "pporappippam" in 'STUDIO CHOOM'.
Though she's already dropped a music video teaser, this is the first time Sunmi is revealing her choreography for the upcoming track. "pporappippam" translates to "Purple Light Night", and fans can expect the "pporappippam" MV on June 29 at 5:30PM KST on the singer's official YouTube channel.
Check out Sunmi's "pporappippam" 'STUDIO CHOOM' video teaser above!
Sunmi teases 'pporappippam' choreography in 'STUDIO CHOOM' video
