3

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Sunmi teases 'pporappippam' choreography in 'STUDIO CHOOM' video

AKP STAFF

Sunmi has revealed a teaser of her choreography for "pporappippam" in 'STUDIO CHOOM'.

Though she's already dropped a music video teaser, this is the first time Sunmi is revealing her choreography for the upcoming track. "pporappippam" translates to "Purple Light Night", and fans can expect the "pporappippam" MV on June 29 at 5:30PM KST on the singer's official YouTube channel.

Check out Sunmi's "pporappippam" 'STUDIO CHOOM' video teaser above!

  1. Sunmi
  2. PPORAPPIPPAM
2 698 Share 50% Upvoted

0

quark123956,254 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

I can't wait. Sunmi never misses.

Share

0

dancingbella231,709 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

omgggggggg she looks SO CUTE

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND