Sunmi bites back at malicious comments + confidently denies cosmetic surgery accusations

On June 29, Sunmi appeared as the latest guest of 1TheK's 'Look Me Up'!

Stars who appear on 'Look Me Up' sit down to read through all kinds of information about themselves online, starting with their profile pages, to posts about them on various online communities, comments from netizens, etc.

While reading through her profile page, Sunmi addressed a viral video of her performance from her past 'Water Bomb Festival' appearance. She said, "After this festival, one of the top keywords that came up next to my name on search engines was 'Sunmi Boob Job'. Honestly, it's not like I can show everyone an x-ray to prove it. Also, they're actually not that big. I think a lot of people were skeptical because of how they seemed compared to my body at the time. But I didn't get them done."

Another part of the 'Water Bomb Festival' video that went viral was a particular male back dancer. Reading through all of the comments about her dancer, Sunmi laughed and shared, "He was a dancer who had a professional tan done, and he was really fit. After this event, there are fancam sites that go and take videos of this dancer specifically... But even when I watch the video, I can't help but notice the male dancers (Laughter)."

Again, the topic of the keyword 'Sunmi Boob Job' came up later on, due to a viral Instagram photo of the idol. In the photo, Sunmi showcases her charisma in a semi-topless shot, covered in only a blazer. She explained, "My younger brother took this. He's majoring in photography. This picture has more likes than my comeback teasers. People will always like it more when you show a bit of skin. After I posted this photo, some overseas fans commented, 'Just admit you got a boob job'. Here's me admitting that I didn't get a boob job, and they're not that big anyway."

Last, but not least, Sunmi had sharp words of her own as she read some comments from malicious netizens. One comment read, "It's been a drought ever since 'Warning'," to which Sunmi retorted, "What's wrong with this b****? Yah, 'LALALAY' topped music charts."

Watch the full clip above!