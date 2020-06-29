2

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

'Knowing Bros' to launch new YouTube mini segment 'After School Activities'

AKP STAFF

JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' will be launching a new mini segment, 'After School Activities' both via TV and YouTube!

Through 'After School Activities', the 'Knowing Brothers' cast members will have a chance to take lessons in unique subjects not "taught" at the 'Knowing Bros.' school. First up in to attend a special after school lesson among the cast members is Kang Ho Dong, seeking out the help of Shindong sunbae to master idol dancing!

Kang Ho Dong will not only be receiving one-on-one dance lessons from the Super Junior member, but the duo will also be forming a special unit, 'DongDongShinKi'!

According to the JTBC staff, Kang Ho Dong displayed great passion toward dancing during his recent 'After School Activities' recording. The new mini segment is set to air after each week's episode of 'Knowing Brothers' both on TV as well as through JTBC's official YouTube channel, beginning July 11 at 10:40 PM KST!

  1. Kang Ho Dong
  2. Shindong
0 901 Share 67% Upvoted
Big Bang, BTS
Neither BIGBANG nor BTS paved the way for KPOP
10 hours ago   119   17,490
BTS, Jimin
BTS' Jimin voted the human energizer by netizens
22 hours ago   19   9,739
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
6 days ago   80   46,585
Big Bang, BTS
Neither BIGBANG nor BTS paved the way for KPOP
10 hours ago   119   17,490

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND