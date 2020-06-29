'Knowing Bros' to launch new YouTube mini segment 'After School Activities'

JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' will be launching a new mini segment, 'After School Activities' both via TV and YouTube!

Through 'After School Activities', the 'Knowing Brothers' cast members will have a chance to take lessons in unique subjects not "taught" at the 'Knowing Bros.' school. First up in to attend a special after school lesson among the cast members is Kang Ho Dong, seeking out the help of Shindong sunbae to master idol dancing!

Kang Ho Dong will not only be receiving one-on-one dance lessons from the Super Junior member, but the duo will also be forming a special unit, 'DongDongShinKi'!



According to the JTBC staff, Kang Ho Dong displayed great passion toward dancing during his recent 'After School Activities' recording. The new mini segment is set to air after each week's episode of 'Knowing Brothers' both on TV as well as through JTBC's official YouTube channel, beginning July 11 at 10:40 PM KST!