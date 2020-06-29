NCT Dream have a blast in character-focused teaser for 'NCT Life: Dream in Wonderland'

Just one more week left until 'NCT Life: Dream in Wonderland'!

To excite fans even more for NCT Dream's first 'NCT Life' season in 3 years, the series has unveiled a new character-focused teaser featuring Jaemin, Jeno, Renjun, Chenle, and Jisung!

Fans can look forward to both new and old characters from the Dreamies including the king of positivity and laughter Jaemin, the once 'No Fun' hyung Jeno reborn as the 'Big Fun' hyung, the cute Renjun who never has his way with things, the unpredictable Chenle who even flusters the staff, and last but not least, the master of talking to himself Jisung!

'NCT Life: Dream in Wonderland' premieres this coming July 6 at 6 PM KST exclusive via the 'Seezn' app, airing new episodes every Mondays and Tuesdays afterward.

