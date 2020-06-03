CIX unveil full tracklist for their 3rd mini album 'Hello, Strange Time'

CIX have unveiled the full tracklist for their upcoming 3rd mini album, 'Hello, Strange Time'!

According to the tracklist below, CIX's 'Hello, Strange Time' contain a total of 5 tracks including "Move My Body", title track "Jungle", "Change Me", "Switch It Up", and "Rebel". A point of interest to note is that CIX will be working with the same composers and producers from the previous two installments of their debut album series, 'Hello, Stranger' and 'Hello, Strange Place'.

CIX's comeback title track "Jungle" is an intriguing urban pop genre, with lyrics depicting the allure of an individual who is both beautiful and dangerous. Fans can listen to "Jungle" as well as all of the tracks from CIX's "Hello, Strange Time' when the mini album drops on June 30 at 6 PM KST.