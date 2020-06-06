1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Roh Ji Hoon touches with his ballad on trot special of 'Immortal Song'

Roh Ji Hoon featured as a competitor on the trot special of 'Immortal Song'.

The June 6th episode of 'Immortal Song' held a special with trot singers, and though Roh Ji Hoon is known for his recent appearance on 'Mr. Trot', he surprised the audience with a sweet ballad instead. He covered Cho Young Pil's 1993 hit "I Hope it Would Be That Way Now", dedicating his performance to his parents who passed away.

However, Roh Ji Hoon lost the round to Ryu Ji Kwang, and it was Na Tae Joo who took the final win.

Check out Roh Ji Hoon's performance above!
 

