Cosmic Girls fly high like 'Butterfly' in MV teaser

Cosmic Girls have dropped their music video teaser for "Butterfly".
In the MV teaser, the Cosmic Girls members take on a beautiful butterfly concept as they wake up in greenery, dance in flowy dresses, and meet butterflies. The girl group's eighth mini album 'Neverland' and title song "Butterfly" drop on June 9 KST.
Watch Cosmic Girls' "Butterfly" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
