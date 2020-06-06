Cosmic Girls fly high like 'Butterfly' in MV teaser

Cosmic Girls have dropped their music video teaser for "Butterfly".



In the MV teaser, the Cosmic Girls members take on a beautiful butterfly concept as they wake up in greenery, dance in flowy dresses, and meet butterflies. The girl group's eighth mini album 'Neverland' and title song "Butterfly" drop on June 9 KST.



Watch Cosmic Girls' "Butterfly" MV teaser above.