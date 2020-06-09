Netizens in awe after 'My Ugly Duckling' releases a compilation of Kim Jong Kook's shirtless moments

Kim Jong Kook's legendary muscles and physique are earning him the awe of netizens to this day.

The singer and variety star is a commonly seen guest on JTBC show 'My Ugly Duckling'. Although many people are aware of Jong Kook's muscles, the show uploaded a compilation of all his shirtless moments to Youtube, leading to netizens praising him for his out of this world physique. Whether he's snacking on protein or pumping iron at the gym, Jong Kook meticulously maintains his strength that he is famous for.

Netizens have been commenting, saying:

"The king of natural muscles."

"Could be the Korean version of the Terminator."

"That maintenance...."

"Start a Youtube channel please."

"It's like looking at a fascinating animal at the zoo."

What do you think? Check out Jong Kook's best muscle moments above.