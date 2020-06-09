Dara plays the role of an anorexic patient in 'Dinner Mate'

Dara played the role of an anorexic patient in the MBC drama 'Dinner Mate'.



She appeared on the June 9 broadcast of the show which is the eleventh episode. In the episode, Dara plays the role of a celebrity who is receiving treatment for anorexia. One of her lines states: "I want to eat. But I can't. When I try to eat I think of malicious comments" where her character talks about the struggles of being a celebrity of gaining weight.



Dara featured in the scene besides actor Song Seung Hun.

