Music Video
Nada works on her fitness in 'My Body' MV

Nada has dropped her music video for "My Body".

In the MV, Nada's surrounded by a room in chaos and then she works on her fitness in a more colorful dimension. "My Body" is the rapper's first release in 2 years and 6 months since "Ride", and she recently signed with World Star Entertainment.

Watch Nada's "My Body" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

