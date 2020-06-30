4

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa reveals making of 'Maria' MV

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa has revealed the making of her music video for "Maria".

Hwa Sa starts off the making-of video by explaining the concept behind "Maria" as one woman's struggle between good and evil, and she later explains she definitely wanted the rest of the MAMAMOO members to star in the MV. The clip also reveals behind-the-scenes footage of her on set with her dancers.

Watch the making of Hwa Sa's "Maria" MV above, and check out the MV here if you missed it!

