Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

2AM's Jo Kwon stuns with his pole dancing and 'kkap' on 'Video Star'

AKP STAFF

2AM's Jo Kwon stunned with his pole dancing and 'kkap' on 'Video Star'.

On the June 30th installment of 'Video Star', Jo Kwon reminded viewers of the kkap that they missed out on while he was in the military. Without any practice beforehand, the 2AM member impressed the studio with his pole dancing skills, and he also performed a routine from his starring musical 'Jamie'.

Take a look at Jo Kwon's clips above and below! Did you miss his kkap?

  1. 2AM
  2. Jo Kwon
