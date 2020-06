A.C.E;s Donghun is the next member to present his individual teaser video for the group's upcoming release titled 'Stand by you'.

Fans have been expressing their excitement at seeing this underrated but talented group return with new music, and the new nostalgic concept is already eliciting sentimental emotions from loving fans. Donghun's pure and sincere expressions continue to melt hearts in this new video as well.

Stay tuned for A.C.E's comeback on June 24.