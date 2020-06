GOT7's BamBam and BLACKPINK's Lisa have partnered up for a chic, futuristic new CF for Thai mobile service, 'AIS Mobile'!

In the CF, BamBam and Lisa introduce consumers to the first ever 5G service to be marketed in Thailand, by the "No.1 mobile company", 'AIS Mobile'. Watch the two K-Pop stars interacting in their innovative "future", above!