Upcoming boy group members Kim Yo Han, Kim Dong Han, Jang Dae Hyun, & Kang Suk Hwa test out their chemistry in 'Dazed'

OUI Entertainment's upcoming new boy group members Kim Yo Han, Kim Dong Han, Jang Dae Hyun, and Kang Suk Hwa took part in their first ever pictorial together, for the July issue of 'Dazed' magazine!

For this pictorial, the boys tried out various styles ranging from high-end fashion brands to simple and casual looks. They even relayed their mixed feelings of nervousness and excitement, working together for the first time prior to their official debut.

In the interview that followed, Kim Yo Han said, "I've only done individual pictorials before, and I guess when we do it together it's definitely more fun. When you're working alone, it gets lonely (Laughter)." Kang Suk Hwa agreed with, "We've been spending so many days practicing and sweating in front of one another, that seeing one another dressed up and made up like this is sort of embarrassing. But it still feels like we're at the starting point of 'something'. It's meaningful."

Likewise, Kim Dong Han expressed, "It's not sad and lonely anymore. It's usually fun, and I'm more energized during practices."

