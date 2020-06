Ravi has released another teaser for his upcoming duet with April's Naeun.





On June 22 KST, the VIXX rapper unveiled an illustration video teaser for "Rain." The video features an illustration of a girl sitting under an umbrella as the rain falls heavily. In the background, a full 1 minute and 17 second snippet of the song can be heard.







Meanwhile, "Rain" drops on June 23.







Check out the teaser above!