3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

GreatGuys' Baekgyeol, Uiyeon & Jaei come with flowers in 'Run' teaser images

AKP STAFF

GreatGuys' Baekgyeol, Uiyeon, and Jaei are featured in the latest teaser images for 'Run'.

The teaser images feature the GreatGuys' members against a garden as they hold flowers. "Run" is the title song of the boy group's upcoming third mini album 'We're Not Alone_Chapter2: You&Me', which is a follow-up to their previous mini album 'We're Not Alone_Chapter1: It's You'.

GreatGuys' 'We're Not Alone' drops on July 8 KST. 

  1. GreatGuys
  2. RUN
  3. WERE NOT ALONE CHAPTER 2 YOU
0 246 Share 75% Upvoted
EXO
It may offend you but I don't understand EXO
23 minutes ago   7   366
BTS
Bang Si Hyuk's new appearance after losing weight
15 hours ago   37   31,826
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
1 day ago   74   39,492

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND