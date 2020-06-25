GreatGuys' Baekgyeol, Uiyeon, and Jaei are featured in the latest teaser images for 'Run'.
The teaser images feature the GreatGuys' members against a garden as they hold flowers. "Run" is the title song of the boy group's upcoming third mini album 'We're Not Alone_Chapter2: You&Me', which is a follow-up to their previous mini album 'We're Not Alone_Chapter1: It's You'.
GreatGuys' 'We're Not Alone' drops on July 8 KST.
GreatGuys' Baekgyeol, Uiyeon & Jaei come with flowers in 'Run' teaser images
