Yoo Jae Suk addresses rumors about event fees on 'You Quiz on the Block'

Yoo Jae Suk clarified rumors about event fees on 'You Quiz on the Block'.



On the June 24th episode of the show, Yoo Jae Suk directly addressed rumors about receiving 25 million Won ($20,762.06 USD) in event fees. His 'You Quiz on the Block' co-host Jo Se Ho congratulated him on winning the 'Baeksang Talk Award', saying, "It seems like your price will go up after the 'Baeksang Award'. It's known around the country that your event fee is 25 million Won."



Yoo Jae Suk then stated, "It's been 20 years since I stopped attending events. I don't know how much I would cost either. That talk is completely groundless. I hope there's no misunderstanding."



He added, "Sometimes there are people who ask me to host a wedding ceremony for a huge amount of money, but I only host for people I know. This is my ironclad rule." Jo Se Ho joked, "I'd host for the acquaintance for an acquaintance."



In other news, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain are set to debut as the dance group SSAK3.