Police ask for summary indictment for Yang Hyun Suk on gambling charges



The prosecutors have asked the courts to hand down a summary indictment for Yang Hyun Suk.

He was being investigated for illegally gambling hundreds of millions of KRW overseas. A summary indictment is asking the court to hand down a fine instead of having an actual court hearing. If neither the defendant nor the court asks for a hearing, then the sentence is confirmed.

Yang Hyun Suk is being investigated for gambling 388 million KRW (335,460 USD) with 4 others in Las Vegas from July 2015 to January 2019. The police had forwarded his case to the prosecutors as habitual gambling, but prosecutors instead decided to lower his sentence to regular gambling. The fine requested was not revealed.