Actress Lee Yoo Ri reveals why producers were against her casting in upcoming movie 'Sorikkun'

Actress Lee Yoo Ri revealed why producers were against her casting in the upcoming movie 'Sorikkun'.



Lee Yoo Ri featured as a guest alongside her 'Sorikkun' co-star Lee Bong Geun on the June 20th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', and the actress explained why the director of the movie had to convince producers for a year straight to let him cast her in the main role. She shared, "The director of the movie 'Spirits' Homecoming' Jo Jung Rae saw me play a good character in 'Love and Ambition' in 2006 and decided to cast me in his new film."



She continued, "He told me in a call that he'd been watching me for a while, and I decided to join his movie without knowing what the role would be. I then found out it was the role of the wife of a Sorikkun."



Drama viewers know Lee Yoo Ri is famous for playing the role of the villainous Yeon Min Jung in the 2014 drama 'Jang Bo Ri is Here!', and she left such a strong impression that 'Sorikkun' producers were fully against her playing a good character. The actress said, "To be honest, everyone aside from the director was completely against Yeon Min Jung playing the role, and it took the director a year to convince everyone to cast me."



'Sorikkun' opens in theaters on July 1 KST.