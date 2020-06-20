Jang Geun Suk opens up about the past and life after military discharge with 'Arena' magazine

Jang Geun Suk opened up about the past and life after the military with 'Arena Homme Plus' magazine.



The actor is featured in the July issue of 'Arena', and he took on a photo shoot with a fresh, clean, and youthful concept. In his interview with the magazine, Jang Geun Suk talked about serving in the military and his discharge late last month. He expressed, "I took time to look back and reflect on my past self."



He continued, "In the past, I used to want to delete the internet's records about myself, but if I delete those things, wouldn't it be like erasing myself? I can't erase my history." Jang Geun Suk added, "I hope any misunderstandings about me will be resolved with facts and clarifications."



As for his new life philosophy, Jang Geun Suk shared, "If I live by my principles, I can avoid a lot of incidents. I plan to live by that philosophy in the future."



Take a look at Jang Geun Suk's photo shoot below!

