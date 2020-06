Seventeen is gearing up to ring in summer vibes with their upcoming album 'Heng:garae'.



On June 21 at midnight KST, the boys released the latest set of official photos for their seventh mini-album via the group's official social media accounts. These latest group teaser images show off their youthful charm and energy, exemplifying that summertime feels.

Check out the teasers above and below and stay tuned for the group's comeback on June 22 at 6 PM KST!