AB6IX want to find "The Answer" in a playful new MV teaser for their comeback title track!





In the 1st MV teaser for AB6IX's "The Answer", the rookie boy group members roam free in a mansion of colorful chaos, as an upbeat, lively track plays in the background.

AB6IX will be returning with their 2nd mini album 'Vivid' and title track "The Answer" this June 8 at 6 PM KST!