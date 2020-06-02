IZ*ONE recreate their childhood memories in lovely first set of 'Oneiric Diary' concept photos

IZ*ONE have unveiled their first set of lovely individual concept photos for their upcoming 3rd mini album, 'Oneiric Diary'!





In each of their concept photos, the IZ*ONE members seem to be returning to their childhood each in their unique ways, using quirky props like toys, a balloon, a big birthday cake, a big ice cream cone, and more.





It seems that with this comeback, IZ*ONE will be opening up a new chapter of their storyline, following their successful debut with the 'Flower Series'. Stay tuned for more of IZ*ONE's gorgeous teasers, before the group's full comeback on June 15 at 6 PM KST!