Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

New SBS MTV reality 'Travel at Home' invites viewers to see Korea with help from K-Pop idol travel mates

SBS MTV and SBSF!L will be bringing viewers an exciting, new, and at-home experience, through a new reality series called 'Travel at Home'!

According to the teaser for the upcoming series below, 'Travel at Home' invites fans whose travel plans for the year have been cancelled on a virtual vacation to Korea, with the help of various K-Pop idol travel mates! From seasoned idols like MONSTA X, Yubin, April's Yena and Jinsol, to rising stars and rookies like VICTON, ATEEZ, ONEUS, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and EVERGLOW, 'Travel at Home' is prepared to introduce viewers across the globe to totally fun virtual vacations and destinations.

'Travel at Home' premieres on SBS MTV this June 7 at 7 PM KST, and on SBS S!L on June 8 at 6 PM KST!

yaja-yaha727 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Sounds very cool & fun.
Curious to see how exactly they will execute this but also excited.

